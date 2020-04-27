|
Jane Elizabeth Hutto Wilkinson FORT WORTH--Jane Elizabeth Hutto Wilkinson, 89, went to be with our Lord Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fort Worth. OPEN VISITATION: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport, 940-683-2211, www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com. Memorial service: will be held at a later date. Jane was born Feb. 5, 1931, to Clyde and Bernice Galloway Dodson in Fort Worth, Texas. She graduated from Poly High School in Fort Worth. Jane married Bill W. Hutto in 1956. She was a homemaker and together with her husband owned and operated Hutto Insurance Agency. Jane was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Hutto; her daughter, Beth Hutto Costner; her grandson, Jason Harris; her brother, Jimmy Dodson; her sisters, Margie Thies and Nancy Opperman. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jane Ann Day and husband, Marshall, of Fort Worth; her sons, Mike Hutto and wife, Jackie, of Decatur and David Hutto of Bridgeport; her three grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Buddy Dodson of Hurst; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 27, 2020