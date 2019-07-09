Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Elizabeth New Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Elizabeth New Warren Obituary
Jane Elizabeth New Warren FORT WORTH--Jane Elizabeth New Warren died Friday, June 28, 1930. ROSARY: 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities. Jane was born June 12, 1930, in Henrietta, one of 13 children born to John K. and Rosa Katherine McJilton New. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1952 and retired after her career as a registered nurse. SURVIVORS: Her children, Leo Warren and wife, Sharon, and Lisa Duncan and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Trey Warren and wife, Stephanie, Tasha Garner and husband, Brian, Gregory L. Poort Jr. and wife, Jennifer, and Jenifer K. Poort and husband, Anthony Gutierrez; great-grandchildren, Morgan Warren, Dylan, Tristan, Ava and Mason Garner, Makayla, Abigail and Savannah Poort, and Carson Gutierrez; brothers, Joe New, Jim New; and sister, Theresa Meyers.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now