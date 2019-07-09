|
Jane Elizabeth New Warren FORT WORTH--Jane Elizabeth New Warren died Friday, June 28, 1930. ROSARY: 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities. Jane was born June 12, 1930, in Henrietta, one of 13 children born to John K. and Rosa Katherine McJilton New. She graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1952 and retired after her career as a registered nurse. SURVIVORS: Her children, Leo Warren and wife, Sharon, and Lisa Duncan and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Trey Warren and wife, Stephanie, Tasha Garner and husband, Brian, Gregory L. Poort Jr. and wife, Jennifer, and Jenifer K. Poort and husband, Anthony Gutierrez; great-grandchildren, Morgan Warren, Dylan, Tristan, Ava and Mason Garner, Makayla, Abigail and Savannah Poort, and Carson Gutierrez; brothers, Joe New, Jim New; and sister, Theresa Meyers.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019