Jane Ellen Gherardi GRAPEVINE--Jane Ellen Gherardi, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Grapevine. She will be laid to rest in Historic Grapevine Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Jane was born in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 1955, to Milton and Amalya Ausich Johnson. The youngest of six children, she grew up in Alexandria, Va., and later made Texas her home. She was a devoted Catholic. Jane graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology in 1977, then spent a year studying anthropology/archaeology at the University of Kansas before enrolling at Texas Tech University, where she earned a Master of Arts in Museum Science. Her love was museums. She worked at the Amon Carter Museum from 1990-2006 and most recently volunteered in the Paleo Lab of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. SURVIVORS: Jane is survived by her husband, Joseph Gherardi; daughters, Kendall Posey and Robyn Posey; and 11 nieces and nephews.



