Jane G. Fitzgerald
1940 - 2020
Jane G. Fitzgerald HURST--Jane G. Fitzgerald, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, 941 W Bedford Euless Road, Hurst. Jane was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Gladstone, Mich. Jane attended Colorado, Northern Michigan and Michigan State universities, earning a Master's in Education. She was a longtime resident of Hurst, Texas. Jane and her former husband owned Fitzgerald Marine and later worked for BassPro. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a very sweet and kind loving soul, she will be greatly missed. Jane was a member of Delta Theta Chi and the Moose Lodge. Her favorite things to do were attending to her yard, hosting swimming parties for family and friends. Jane was also a sports enthusiast. SURVIVORS: Sons, Dean and Jon Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Amber, Breianna, Dylan; sister, Nancy Goss; brother, Richard Goodman; stepsister, Debbie Dolata; and many more family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
