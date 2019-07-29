|
Jane Johnson Huddleston ARLINGTON--Wilma Jane Johnson Huddleston finished her work here on earth on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Jane was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with her parents, Louis and Juanita Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Elizabeth Johnson; and her dear husband of 43 years, Harold Huddleston. She will be greatly missed by her numerous friends; her church family; and "her people," Chris, Trisha, Nate and Nick Huddleston of Austin. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please join us in celebrating Jane's life at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Grace Covenant Church, 3402 Interstate 20 West, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Covenant Church, Arlington, Texas; or to the Metroplex Women's Clinic. Jane was born Sept. 18, 1935, at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene, Texas. She spent her childhood in Winters, Abilene, and Anson, Texas. She graduated from Anson High School in 1954, from McMurry College in 1958, and from North Texas State University in 1962. She met her husband, Harold, in Arlington where she taught fifth grade at Berry Elementary school. Harold and Jane were active church members, leading a Sunday School class for many years, and had a ministry of hospitality in their home. Jane also volunteered at the Arlington Life Shelter and the Arlington Resale Store, benefiting the Metroplex Women's Clinic.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 29, 2019