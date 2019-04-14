Home

Jane Kathleen Watson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Kathleen Watson Obituary
Jane Boyd Watson FORT WORTH -- Jane Boyd Watson, 78, departed this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Fort Worth Country Day Fund for Financial Aid or Presbyterian Night Shelter. Jane was born in March of 1941 in Hillsboro, Texas to Louie and Lellene Marshall. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin. While at UT, she majored in Home Economics and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She met her first husband, Terry Boyd, on a blind date. She and Terry resided in Hillsboro for the first 13 years of their married life, where their two children, Amy and Marshall were born. The family moved to Fort Worth in the mid-70s, and shortly thereafter, Jane began a career as a residential realtor, which she continued for over 20 years. After Terry's death in 2003, Jane retired from Williams-Trew Real Estate Services and later married Robert Watson. She will be remembered for fiercely loving her family and being a loyal and loving friend. The family would like to express its appreciation to the wonderful staff in the Memory Support and Skilled Nursing Units at the Stayton and the caregivers at VITAS Hospice. SURVIVORS: Husband, Robert Watson; daughter, Amy Boyd Ryan and her husband, John A Ryan; son, Terry Marshall Boyd and his wife, Kimberly Schick Boyd, all of Fort Worth; grandchildren, William Andrew Ryan of Austin, Claudia Kathleen Boyd of San Francisco, Mary Marshall Ryan and Charles Marshall Boyd of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
