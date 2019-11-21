|
|
Jane L. Wisniewski HOUSTON -- Jane L. Wisniewski was born June 17, 1937, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Jane entered eternity November 18, 2019 in Katy, Texas, at the age of 82. Jane lived for the majority of her adult life in Fort Worth, but moved to Houston in 2015 to be near family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: If it bloomed or barked Jane loved it so floral tributes are welcome as well as memorial donations made in Jane's honor to 1 Day Ranch, an animal rescue operated by Jane's great-niece: https://www.1dayranch.org/how-to-help. Jane attended nursing school in Muskogee. Soon after graduating, Jane went to visit a friend in Ardmore, on the condition that she provide her with a "fun weekend". She did this because as Jane explained, "everyone knows there's nothing to do in Ardmore!" The friend introduced Jane to a GI from the local base named Jim and shortly after their first date and to the shock of family, the two eloped and spent the next 39 years moving from location to location while Ski completed his career in the Air Force. Assignments were varied but they settled in Fort Worth in 1972. With each move Jane worked hard and excelled in delivering exceptional patient care with an unparalleled work ethic. Jane worked for All Saints Hospital, the Psychiatric Institute and John Peter Smith Hospital. Jane is a legend in nursing circles for her outspoken and candid manner with administrators and physicians. Jane ended her nursing career in 2012 at the age of 75. For individuals surrounded by the darkness of mental illness Jane was a light. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, James "Ski" Wisniewski; mother, Katherine Parks; aunt and uncle, Edie and Frank McWhorter; and a nephew, Reverend Scott Tompkins. SURVIVORS: Son, Wayne Wisniewski (Kristie) of Houston; two grandsons, J.W. II (Lakitia) and Clint (Jennifer); four great-grandchildren, James, McKenna, Nolan and Harper Wisniewski of Katy, Texas; sisters, Billie Hadley (JD) of Edmond, Okla., Sue Tompkins (Bob) of Anadarko, Okla., and Daisy Gibson of Edmond, Okla.; a number of cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends; and her friend and helper, Delia Perez of Sugar Land, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019