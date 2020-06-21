Jane Lauffer Pickell FORT WORTH Jane Lauffer Pickell, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in Ft. Worth on Thursday, June 11, 2020. SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held in Clifton, TX on June 27. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Terrace on a future date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make gifts in her memory to the Trinity Terrace Chapel Fund (1600 Texas St., Ft. Worth 76102) or a charity of choice. Jane was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Iddings & Beulah Lauffer on February 6, 1930. She graduated from Penn-Township High School and Juniata College with a math degree. She married Charles Pickell, a seminary student she had met at Juniata. After his graduation they served churches in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts & Maryland. In 1968 she applied her math skills to the fledgling field of computer science at the Prince Georges Community College (Largo, MD) where she worked as a systems analyst for 38 years. After her divorce she continued to enjoy Bible studies, mysteries, square dancing, singing and traveling around North America. For many years, she and long-time friend Leo Puckett, took a few weeks to explore a different section of the continent. After retiring in 2006 she moved to Ft. Worth to be closer to family. She loved Trinity Terrace, claiming that it was "like going back to college." She was a faithful volunteer at First Presbyterian Church & Trinity Terrace where she shared her gift of music, served as a "chapel elf", chaired the Chapel Committee, and faithfully supported the pastoral care program. She had a deep love for her family and friends and enjoyed trips to Clifton, TX, a town whose German-Norwegian heritage reminded her of her hometown in Pennsylvania. A kind, compassionate and outgoing woman with an infectious smile and an occasional wink, Jane will be missed by all who knew her. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Lauffer; and her daughter, Rachel Ellis. SURVIVORS: Son, Stuart Pickell and wife, Emily of Ft. Worth; her grandsons, Jonathan and Will; and many nieces and nephews.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.