|
|
Jane Louise Kirkwood Booton AUSTIN--Jane Louise Kirkwood Booton passed gently into the next life on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, with daughter, Pamela, and son, Steven, at her side, while their spouses, Javier and Virginia, shared love and comfort. Jane Booton was a devoted wife and mother, daughter and family member, friend, church and community member. She offered tremendous inspiration with her example of a life well lived. On Dec. 16, 1931, Jane Louise Kirkwood was born to Gladys Burnside and George M. Kirkwood. The Kirkwoods settled in San Antonio, where Jane met her beloved husband, William C. Booton. They both attended the University of Texas at Austin prior to moving to Fort Worth, their home of over five decades. Jane spent many happy years with family and friends on the tennis courts of Colonial and the grounds of St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder for years. She devoted herself to beautiful landscape design, the building of the labyrinth, gardening and floral arrangements, work with the elderly, the night shelter, and the food pantry. Jane and Bill were staunch advocates of inclusion within the Presbyterian Church. While she was traditional in style, her social views were always enlightened. Jane decided to return to college to complete her studies in architecture with an interior design specialty, graduating with high honors at the age of 46. Jane then returned to community involvement and family, caring lovingly for her dear mother for years. She was a gifted floral artist and painter, creating beauty wherever she went. Jane traveled extensively with Bill over the years, treasuring their visits to London and Scotland. A few years after Bill died, Jane moved to Austin to be with her children and their spouses. Javier demonstrated how to provide support as the memory failed: enjoying aquariums together, drawing and coloring together, working puzzles, gardening, walking slowly and watching birds. Her family cherished her company, her smile, and her enduring ability be their hostess. Jane was laid to rest next to her husband and parents at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George E. Kirkwood, and beloved family friend, Robert Kinsey. She is survived by daughter, Pamela Booton, her husband, Javier; son, Dr. Steven Booton, his wife, Virginia; and cherished family friend, Dorothy St. John. MEMORIALS: The family suggests that desired donations be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Animal Rescue of New Orleans (ARNO) or . Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com. WEED-CORLEY-FISH FUNERAL HOME Austin, 512-452-8811 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020