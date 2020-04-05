|
Jane M. Swan FORT WORTH--Jane M. Swan, 99, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to , in lieu of flowers. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel. Jane was born March 1, 1921, in Alexandria, Va., to the late Warren and Janet Moody. Jane grew up in Virginia, yet spent much of her adult life in Columbus, Ohio. Jane remained active and engaged in the community through her golf league, bridge games, and work at HER Realtors. She later moved to Naples, Fla., to live with her son and daughter-in-law, and then finally to Fort Worth, Texas, to be near her brother and sister-in-law. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Swan; daughter, Irene Browning Biscotti; son, John C. Swan III; sister-in-law, Katherine "Kitsy" Moody; and nephew, Warren Moody III. SURVIVORS: She will be greatly missed by granddaughter, Barbara S. Browning (Kim Ward); brother, Warren L. Moody Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Swan: niece, Janet (Gary) Melton; cousin, Barbara "Bobbie" Parrish; and other extended family and friends. SCHOEDINGER FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE Columbus, Ohio, 614-457-5481 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020