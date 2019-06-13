Resources More Obituaries for Jane Ellis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Robin Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane Robin Ellis ARLINGTON -- Jane Robin Ellis went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 9, 2019 at Texas Health Arlington. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., Arlington, Texas with a reception following in the Great Hall. Designated memorials include Arlington High School Alumni Society Scholarship Fund, First United Methodist Church Organ Fund, or . Jane was born to Reuben H. Ellis and Clara Jane Williams Ellis on January 21, 1918 in Bynum, Hill County, Texas. Her family moved to Waco where she began her public school career. Jane graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1935, and continued her education at Hillsboro Junior College. After graduating there, she attended Texas State College for Women in Denton and graduated in 1939 with a Bachelor's in Music Education. Jane's first teaching experience was in Boyd. In September of 1941 Jane moved to Arlington to fill the open position in one of two elementary schools in AISD. In 1949 Miss Jane moved to Arlington High School where she established a standard which is still the goal today. The legendary "Musicals," the programs in the community such as Gown Town, a shared project with UTA, and the development of student talent are legacies which will long endure. In 1974, Jane moved to School Administration as Dean of Girls at Bowie High School. She retired from that position in 1992. Jane has shared her time and her talent with entities other than the public schools. She served as Choir Director at First Methodist Church Arlington for 20 years. She has also served as Club Sweetheart for the Arlington Lions Club as well as for the Arlington Rotary Club. Following her retirement from AISD, she enjoyed several years as a Travel Guide for groups both here and abroad, and was in leadership of Bible Study Fellowship as well as an active member of First United Methodist Church. Jane held a Master's in Education from NTSU. In 2003 she was honored as a distinguished graduate of Hill College. In 1988 we all shared in the joy of the naming of the Jane Robin Ellis Elementary School. Several of the traditions at Arlington High School which continue to this day were begun during Jane's tenure. With her colleague Dean Corey, the current Alma Mater and the Fight Song were introduced to the student body. Probably the most beloved tradition, which was begun at graduation in 1951, was the singing of Rogers and Hammerstein's beautiful "You'll Never Walk Alone." For 68 years and counting those who have received a diploma from AHS have had the assurance that the Green and White lives in each graduate with the knowledge that we "never walk alone." Jane was predeceased by her parents, Reuben and Clara Jane Williams Ellis, and her sister, Julia Ellis Coyle. SURVIVORS: She is survived by one nephew, Dr. Grady Ellis Coyle of Dallas.



