Jane West Dunkelberg NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Jane West Dunkelberg, 90, died peacefully in her sleep last Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Mount Olivet. Mrs. Dunkelberg was born to Cecil and Virginia West on Nov. 7, 1929, at their home in Fort Worth, and grew up there with her sister, Dorothy Ann West. She graduated from Carter-Riverside High School. Her education included a bachelor of science from the University of Texas at Austin and a master of science from A&M at East Texas University. She married Stephen Blair Dunkelberg on Dec. 2, 1950. They celebrated 65 years of marriage shortly before his death in 2015. The two raised three boys, Lee, Marc and Kenneth. In 1968, she went to work at the Tarrant County Junior College, NE, biology department, as a laboratory coordinator and instructor and remained there until 1981. With her science background, Mrs. Dunkelberg was a local environmental and beatification activist, honored by several state and local awards. Keep Texas Beautiful awarded her first place in the 1996 O.P Schnabel Status Citizens awards, among other honors. Tarrant County Commissioners Court and the city councils of North Richland Hills and Tarrant County all cited her beautification work. Mrs. Dunkelberg was a charter member of the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association and served as its president in 1990. In 1989 to 1991, she was president of the Tarrant County Democratic Woman's Club. She also was very active as den mother, church volunteer and worked with Campfire Girls. As part of the North Richland Hills Sesquicentennial Project, she and her husband wrote "North Richland Hills, Texas: A proud heritage," published by the committee in 1985. They also wrote the city's entry in "The Handbook of Texas." She and her sister prepared a series of community cable programs, "Little Bits of Texas," with the city. She loved to travel and visited 49 of the 50 states. She joined her husband in South Korea, as he worked as a consultant. The two visited China, Egypt, the United Kingdom, the Panama Canal, Mexico and Canada. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff of Heart-to-Heart Hospice and Medical City North Hills Senior Health Clinic for all their care, compassion, patience and love extended to our mother. Mrs. Dunkelberg was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; and her sister, Dorothy Ann West Martin. SURVIVORS: Sons, Lee, Marc and Kenneth; and five grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020