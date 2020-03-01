Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Dunkelberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane West Dunkelberg


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane West Dunkelberg Obituary
Jane West Dunkelberg NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Jane West Dunkelberg, 90, died peacefully in her sleep last Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Mount Olivet. Mrs. Dunkelberg was born to Cecil and Virginia West on Nov. 7, 1929, at their home in Fort Worth, and grew up there with her sister, Dorothy Ann West. She graduated from Carter-Riverside High School. Her education included a bachelor of science from the University of Texas at Austin and a master of science from A&M at East Texas University. She married Stephen Blair Dunkelberg on Dec. 2, 1950. They celebrated 65 years of marriage shortly before his death in 2015. The two raised three boys, Lee, Marc and Kenneth. In 1968, she went to work at the Tarrant County Junior College, NE, biology department, as a laboratory coordinator and instructor and remained there until 1981. With her science background, Mrs. Dunkelberg was a local environmental and beatification activist, honored by several state and local awards. Keep Texas Beautiful awarded her first place in the 1996 O.P Schnabel Status Citizens awards, among other honors. Tarrant County Commissioners Court and the city councils of North Richland Hills and Tarrant County all cited her beautification work. Mrs. Dunkelberg was a charter member of the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association and served as its president in 1990. In 1989 to 1991, she was president of the Tarrant County Democratic Woman's Club. She also was very active as den mother, church volunteer and worked with Campfire Girls. As part of the North Richland Hills Sesquicentennial Project, she and her husband wrote "North Richland Hills, Texas: A proud heritage," published by the committee in 1985. They also wrote the city's entry in "The Handbook of Texas." She and her sister prepared a series of community cable programs, "Little Bits of Texas," with the city. She loved to travel and visited 49 of the 50 states. She joined her husband in South Korea, as he worked as a consultant. The two visited China, Egypt, the United Kingdom, the Panama Canal, Mexico and Canada. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff of Heart-to-Heart Hospice and Medical City North Hills Senior Health Clinic for all their care, compassion, patience and love extended to our mother. Mrs. Dunkelberg was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; and her sister, Dorothy Ann West Martin. SURVIVORS: Sons, Lee, Marc and Kenneth; and five grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -