Jane Zigrang Pulliam

November 22, 1946 - November 28, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Jane Zigrang Dalke Pulliam, 74, passed away peacefully at her daughters home on Nov. 28, 2020.

Graveside: 10 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.

Jane was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Fairborn, Ohio to William "Bill" and Martha Zigrang. She worked as a calibration technician at Lockheed Martin for 35 years before retiring in 2014. Jane was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Jane was preceded in death by her second husband, Tom Pulliam; first husband, Robert "Bob" Dalke; daughter, Candy Muse; and her parents, William"Bill" and Martha Zigrang.

Survivors: Daughter, Babette Baker and husband, Sam; brothers, William "Bill" Zigrang Jr., Charles Zigrang and wife, Kay; grandchildren, Amanda Zagozda and husband, Daniel, Randy Wesley, Erica Muse and Brandon Muse; son-in-law, David Muse; great-granddaughters, Faith and Addie Jarvis and Kathryn Zagozda; and numerous nieces and nephews.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store