|
|
Janelle Betbeze Shore FORT WORTH--Janelle Betbeze Shore passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at age 89. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 p.m., with a rosary at 5 p.m., Tuesday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: 1 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Janelle was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Meridian, Miss., to Arnold B. and Ruth Sordet Betbeze. After her marriage to Walter A. Shore, she moved to Fort Worth, where she lived for 66 years and raised four children. In 1975 she completed her bachelor's degree. She worked for Texas Employment Commission for 18 years. Janelle retired in 1993, volunteered and was active at Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed genealogy, playing bridge, attending theater and traveling to over 26 countries. SURVIVORS: Janelle is survived by her children, Carla (Rich) Krajewski, Marcie Shore, Susan Shore (Nathan Gaspard), David (Becky) Shore; brother, Arnold Betbeze; sister, Anne Kempe; and grandchildren, Katie Smith, Kimberly Ramos, and Zelia Gaspard.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020