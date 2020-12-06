Janet Ann WilliamsSeptember 5, 1957 - December 1, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - On December 1, 2020 Janet Ann Williams went to be with her Lord. Janet's wonderful smile and loving heart will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private family graveside service will be at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Humane Society of North Texas.Janet was born in Fort Worth on September 5, 1957 to parents Jimmy and Ruby (Lloyd) Williams. She is survived by her sister Joan (Williams) Wright and Joan's husband, John Wright of Greenville, Texas and her two nieces Anne Wright and Sarah (Wright) Jenkins. Janet will be best remembered as a very gifted and beloved elementary school teacher in Fort Worth - teacher at Glencrest Elementary and then Greenbriar Elementary. She and her family were members at Edge Park United Methodist Church.