Janet E. Anderson FORT WORTH--Janet Elizabeth Anderson of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the chapel at Trinity Terrace Senior Community. Interment: First United Methodist Church columbarium. Janet was born in Casper, Wyo., April 22, 1922. A graduate of Texas Christian University, Janet earned a teaching degree and taught mostly third-grade children for 42 years in Beaumont and Fort Worth. Her last position was at the South Hi Mount Elementary School. She was engaged in expanding the spiritual growth and health of the community at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth and was a long-term participant in the Trinity Terrace Senior Community. The daughter of John Kyle Anderson and Ann Marie Thompson, Janet lived most of her life serving the minds and spirits of the citizens of Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Helen Anderson Horak.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019