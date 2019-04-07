Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Elizabeth Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Elizabeth Anderson Obituary
Janet E. Anderson FORT WORTH--Janet Elizabeth Anderson of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the chapel at Trinity Terrace Senior Community. Interment: First United Methodist Church columbarium. Janet was born in Casper, Wyo., April 22, 1922. A graduate of Texas Christian University, Janet earned a teaching degree and taught mostly third-grade children for 42 years in Beaumont and Fort Worth. Her last position was at the South Hi Mount Elementary School. She was engaged in expanding the spiritual growth and health of the community at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth and was a long-term participant in the Trinity Terrace Senior Community. The daughter of John Kyle Anderson and Ann Marie Thompson, Janet lived most of her life serving the minds and spirits of the citizens of Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Helen Anderson Horak.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.