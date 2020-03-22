Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ellen Hart Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Ellen Hart Anderson Obituary
Janet Ellen Hart Anderson MANSFIELD--Janet Ellen Hart Anderson, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born June 3, 1924, Janet married George Hart in 1951. Janet's life changed in 1976 when she and George learned about the fullness of God. Knowing and serving her Heavenly Father became her life's passion, and Janet shared this experience with each of her children, all of whom now share her passion for God and His Word. Janet was a blessing and a light to all who knew her. SURVIVORS: Janet is survived by her children, Chris, Georgia, Tyler, and Jonathan, along with their spouses. She had 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -