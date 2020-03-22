|
Janet Ellen Hart Anderson MANSFIELD--Janet Ellen Hart Anderson, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born June 3, 1924, Janet married George Hart in 1951. Janet's life changed in 1976 when she and George learned about the fullness of God. Knowing and serving her Heavenly Father became her life's passion, and Janet shared this experience with each of her children, all of whom now share her passion for God and His Word. Janet was a blessing and a light to all who knew her. SURVIVORS: Janet is survived by her children, Chris, Georgia, Tyler, and Jonathan, along with their spouses. She had 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020