Janet Houston Spore FORT WORTH--Janet Houston Spore, 68, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. SERVICE: Friends of the family are invited to attend an informal come-and-go get-together from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Spore house, 9716 Bison Court, Fort Worth, Texas, 76244, to celebrate Janet's life. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a pet adoption agency of your choosing. Janet was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Freeport, Ill. She lived in the northern Illinois area for several of her childhood years where she enjoyed spending time with her grandparents, some of whom were Swiss immigrants. The Read family then moved to Lincoln, Neb., where Janet attended school, graduating from Lincoln High School with the class of 1969. She attended the University of Nebraska for several years before graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in public relations. Janet cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, playing competitive tennis in the TCD leagues in Dallas, meeting with her Watauga workout group, walking with friends, going to movies, arts and crafts, knitting, sewing and quilting. She did all of this while maintaining her "full-time job" of taking care of her husband, Bill, and all of their cats. She will be missed by many. Preceding Janet in death were her parents, Robert and Hannah Locher Read, and her brother, Mark Read. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, William Spore of Fort Worth; her son, Daniel Houston and daughter-in-law, Melanie, of Fairfax, Va.; her daughter, Andrea Lemme and son-in-law, Doug, of Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren, Isabel Houston and Felicity Lemme. Joining Janet's family in their loss are special friends, Tammy Puccerella and Patricia Matheson, and many other beloved friends and extended family members. View and sign guestbook at ww.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019