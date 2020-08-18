1/1
Janet Juarez
Janet Juarez FORT WORTH--Janet Juarez, 81, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. VIEWING: 3 to 8 p.m Thursday, Aug, 20, 2020, at Amalla Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Mary Schoch. SURVIVORS: Husband, Juan G. Juarez; son, Juan Jr. (Yvonne), Sonny (Shonnett); daughters, Kim (Raymond) and Sylvia (Jacob); brother, Dennis and Michael; sister, Rosemary and Kathy; grandchildren, Roy Jr., Edward, Andrew, Marisa, Juan III, Alex and Ava; great-grandchildren, Eddie, Kaylie, Anthony and Carly.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2020.
