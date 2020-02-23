|
Janet L. Waterman FORT WORTH--Janet Lee Waterman passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home after a recent illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. March 15, 2020, at Cornerstone Church, 607 Pettit Drive, Newark, Texas, 76071. Refreshments follow. Janet was born June 17, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, and eventually the family moved to the Fort Worth area where she graduated Technical High School in 1960. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She was a member of Calvary Cathedral for 41 years. She was a business owner alongside her husband Tim Waterman. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. Morris of North Dakota and Ann B Morris (nee Cornelius) of Texas, as well as her sister, Charlotte Miller of Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Tim Waterman; her children, son, Morris G Brazzil Jr. (Tammy) and daughters, Tonya Robinson, Theresa Stover (Jay); as well as her grandchildren, David Troyer (Amanda), Chase Hickman, Tyler Hickman, Savannah Robinson and Elijah Wyatt. Janet also loved being a great-grandmother to Haylen, Dave, Cannon and Paislee. She also is survived by her older sister, Barbara Cason; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020