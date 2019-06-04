Janet Lea Duffin Farlow HOUSTON--Jan Farlow, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Houston, Texas surrounded by her loved ones on Friday morning, May 31, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd. in Webster, Texas 77598, with a reception to follow. A graveside ceremony will follow the funeral at 2 p.m. in Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Crowder Funeral Home. Jan was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 15, 1948, to Lea and Edward Duffin. Jan was a beautiful, loving, compassionate Christian woman who devoted herself to her family, friends and her faith in God. Jan loved everyone unconditionally; her life was a living example of the love that Jesus has for us. She witnessed about salvation through Jesus to her family and friends up to the very end of her life. Jan was an exceptional cook and found joy in making special meals and memories for her family and friends. In the later years of her life, Jan worked at Sonrise Mountain Ranch, in Cimarron, Colo., where she shared her amazing meals and her tremendous faith with the visitors and staff during the spiritual retreats held in the summer months. SURVIVORS: Jan is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Frank Farlow Jr.; daughters, Allison Simmons with husband, Eric, Katherine Richardson with husband, Kent, Julie Grote with husband, Don; her mother, Lea Duffin; sister, Nancy Tinsley; and her brothers, Jim Duffin with wife, Darlene, and Stephen Duffin with wife, Cheryl. Her legacy also includes nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jan is joined in Heaven by her daughters, Julie Farlow and Cindi Crigler.



