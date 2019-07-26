|
|
Janet Lee Cappuccio FORT WORTH -- Janet Cappuccio, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 following a short battle with cancer after being diagnosed on July 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 with visitation until 5:30 p.m. at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Memorials: Janet was a strong advocate for children and, in lieu of flowers, donations to Alliance For Children, 908 Southland Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104 are encouraged and appreciated. Janet and twin brother, John, were born November 9, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Lawrence and Josephine Brooke. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School and majored in music at Kansas State. While raising her children, she moved to states including California, Georgia, Pennsylvania, etc. She loved many and always made friends easily when she moved. Janet married her best friend, Frank Cappuccio, joining two great families, on November 9, 2003, in Ko'Olina on Oahu, Hawaii, where she and Frank spent many times vacationing. She moved to Fort Worth where she was a true matriarch to her family and led reunions to gather the whole group together. She lived an amazing, full life filled with traveling the world, influencing people and giving her time and heart to charitable organizations such as Alliance For Children, Tarrant Area Food Band, the Opera Guild and SiNaCa Glass. She was preceded in death by her parents, her wonderful bonus dad, Carl Warrell, sister, Kay Huntley and spouse, Gene, and brother, Carl Warrell. SURVIVORS: her husband, Frank; children, Kim Miller and children, Emily and Dylan; Leslie Buell and Mark Hurley and children, Kristen and Matt and their daughter, Kaya, Lynsay and Lance Burroughs, and Kaylee Buell; Michael and Stormee Cappuccio; Larry and Vicki Uleman and children, Isabelle and Christian; Anthony and Nicole Cappuccio and children, Chris and Kate; twin brother, John; brother, Larry Brooke; and sister, Nancy and Richard Parrett. Jan was looking forward to the birth of her first great grandson, Jason Luther, to Lynsay, due September 24, 2019.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019