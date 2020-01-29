|
Janet Lill Caero FORT WORTH--Janet Lill Caero, 87, joined her parents and many siblings in heaven on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was at home, surrounded by her family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary and Visitation: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: Donations in Janet's name may be made to Holy Family Catholic School, Fort Worth. Janet was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the ninth of 13 children of Loretta Graf Lill and Joseph C. Lill, M.D. She attended St. John the Baptist and Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, and Barry College in Florida. In 1953 she married Jose Caero of Cochabamba, Bolivia, at St. John the Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. Janet and Jose lived in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Cochabamba, and San Diego, before finally settling in Fort Worth in 1964 with five children. In Fort Worth, their youngest child was born. While raising her six children, Janet was a dedicated member of Holy Family Catholic Church and School, volunteering and leading whenever the opportunity presented itself. She taught all her children how to play tennis and coached the tennis team when her children played at Nolan Catholic High School. When all her children were in school, Janet returned to college, and she received a full scholarship to TCU. She graduated magna cum laude from TCU with a degree in Social Work. Janet then received a full scholarship to UTA, where she received an M.S. in Counseling, again graduating magna cum laude. She began her counseling career in the Fort Worth ISD. In 1986 Janet and Jose moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for several years as a counselor for the Arlington Virginia School District. When they returned to Fort Worth, Janet again worked for the FWISD as a counselor until her retirement. Janet lived her life to the fullest. Her Catholic faith guided all aspects of her life. She said the Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy daily and attended daily Mass. She instilled in her six children a devotion and faithfulness to the Catholic faith. She enthusiastically participated in the lives of her grandchildren attending school functions, cheering at hundreds of their tennis matches and basketball games, taking them on trips, etc. Janet was a Gabriel Angel, helping women in crisis pregnancy, and was an active participant in the local pro-life community. Her volunteer endeavors are too many to mention. Janet not only guided her family by words, but very clearly by her actions. Her days were full of work, prayer, family, and helping others. Janet was the most awesome example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on how to live a joyful, faith-focused life. Through all her actions, Janet had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She and Jose enjoyed traveling and went to over 30 countries, focusing their travel on many Catholic pilgrimage sites. Janet and Jose were inducted into the Nolan Catholic High School Hall of Fame in 2017, as a result of their outstanding life achievements in exemplifying the school motto, Esto Dux "to be a leader." SURVIVORS: Janet is survived by her husband, Jose; children, Joseph Caero, M.D. (Roxanna), Maria Conley, Martha Jacobi (John), Steve Caero (Cathy), Tricia Hunter (Keith), and Laura Altus (Steve); grandchildren, Jennifer, Joey, David, Carolyn, Madeleine, Adrienne, Brian, Kevin, Elizabeth, Laura, Stephen, Patrick, William, Mary Margaret, Stephanie, Catherine, Matthew, Sarah, Michael, Thomas, and John; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Nill, Suzanne Steel, and Nancy Eifrid.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020