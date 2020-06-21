Janet Martha (Hust) Nelson WEATHERFORD -- Janet Martha (Hust) Nelson, 83 years old of Weatherford TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 1937 and passed peacefully in her home on June 17, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas. Janet was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her family who loved and cherished her dearly. Janet retired from Justin Boot Company in Ft. Worth and later spent five years working at Channel 5 in Ft. Worth before retiring a second time. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Johnny Allen Nelson Jr. SURVIVORS: Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Johnny Allen Nelson Sr. of Weatherford; daughter, Roxanne Myers and husband, Gary Myers of Burleson; her youngest son, Michael Nelson of Weatherford; her sister, Jacquolyn Hellman of Austin; and her sisters-in-law, Sally Arnold of Burleson and Bobbie Nelson of Mansfield. Janet had five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and another great-grandchild on the way. She will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends.