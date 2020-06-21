Janet Martha (Hust) Nelson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Martha (Hust) Nelson WEATHERFORD -- Janet Martha (Hust) Nelson, 83 years old of Weatherford TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 1937 and passed peacefully in her home on June 17, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas. Janet was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her family who loved and cherished her dearly. Janet retired from Justin Boot Company in Ft. Worth and later spent five years working at Channel 5 in Ft. Worth before retiring a second time. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Johnny Allen Nelson Jr. SURVIVORS: Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Johnny Allen Nelson Sr. of Weatherford; daughter, Roxanne Myers and husband, Gary Myers of Burleson; her youngest son, Michael Nelson of Weatherford; her sister, Jacquolyn Hellman of Austin; and her sisters-in-law, Sally Arnold of Burleson and Bobbie Nelson of Mansfield. Janet had five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and another great-grandchild on the way. She will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Fort Worth
6455 Hilltop Drive, Suite 105
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
8178385100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved