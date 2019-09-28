|
Janet Roberson FORT WORTH--Janet Roberson went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, during her 91st year. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Saturday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church Elizabeth Cramer Chapel, followed by a reception. MEMORIALS: In remembrance, donations may be made to Arborlawn UMC. Born March 15, 1928, in Shreveport, La., Janet was the only child of Edna and Douglas Kerlin. After graduating from high school, she attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, part of Tulane University. Shortly thereafter she received her Texas teacher certification from SMU, and began teaching in Corpus Christi. There she met and married Vaughan Roberson in 1953, and started a family. In 1963, after a brief time in Dallas, the family moved to Fort Worth. Janet later became a teacher and director of Westcliff Methodist Church Preschool, and then teacher and principal at All Saints Episcopal Preschool, from where she eventually retired. Janet mentored at-risk school children and volunteered for many local organizations, such as Cook Children's Medical Center and Fort Worth Museum of Science & History. She loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, music, reading, playing bridge and 42. She was a lifelong active member of Westcliff Methodist Church, and then Arborlawn Methodist Church, after they merged. She cherished her many friends there, and her opportunities to serve through United Methodist Women, Sunday School and many other ministries and groups. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughan. SURVIVORS: Children, Doug, Christi, and Dennis and wife, Charlene; and grandchildren, Katy and Alex.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 28, 2019