Janet Wiese Cantwell FORT WORTH--Janet Wiese Cantwell was born Jan. 8, 1929 and passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 91. A resident of Fort Worth, Janet retired from the banking industry in 1985. She liked to travel and play games with the Moslah Temple Widows group. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; brother, William Wiese; and sister, Billie Joyce Taylor. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, J Winston Cantwell; daughter, Joan Dickinson (David); grandsons, James Hollins (Kelly) and Jason Hollins (Stephanie); brother, John Wiese; sister, Charlotte Campbell; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2020