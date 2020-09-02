1/1
Janey Jannett James Miller
1943 - 2020
April 10, 1943 - August 30, 2020
Ponder, TX - Janey Jannett James Miller, a devout Christian, 77, passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Bigges Funeral Home.
Mrs. Miller was born in Floydada, Texas, on April 10, 1943, to Clino Jefferson James Sr. and Ruby Mae Swaim.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clarence A. Miller Jr.; parents; a daughter, Ginger A. Miller; sister, Joann Dosier; and brother, Clyde James.
Survivors: Children, Jimmy, Lynda, Rebekkah, Paul, and Elizabeth; brothers, Alvin and Clino Jr.; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
