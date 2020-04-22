|
Janice Clara Tarbell Smith FORT WORTH -- Janice Clara Tarbell Smith, 67, passed away at home on April 18, 2020. SERVICES: Graveside will be private. A celebration of Jan's life will be announced at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southcliff Baptist Church's music ministry in Fort Worth. Jan was born November 5, 1952 to LTC. Lawrence Tarbell (USAF Retired) and Tavie Julia Busbee Tarbell. She grew up in Texas, Morocco and Louisiana, as her father was in the Air Force. Jan attended Arlington Heights High School and UTA. She was gifted in music, foreign languages and computers, and retired as an IT professional with FWISD. Her family was her greatest joy, and she worked with countless kids in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and at church. Jan was a lifelong Baptist, and her Christian witness reached many people. She defeated many challenges, and inspired all who knew her. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Tarbell; and daughter, Julia Smith. SURVIVORS: Husband, Bill; son, Daniel (Carol); grandsons, Jacob, Noah and Sam; sister, Teresa (Ben); brother, Randy (Susanna); sister-in-law, Faye; eight nieces and nephews; and many friends.
