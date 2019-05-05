|
Janice Elaine Strand EL PASO -- Janice Elaine Strand, March 27, 2019, 80 years old. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., May 11, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Crowley, 400 Eagle Drive, Crowley, Texas 76036 and in the summer in Cherry Hills, Colo. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the . For those that would still like to send flowers, please send to the First Baptist Church of Crowley. Born on September 16, 1938, Janice was a retired software engineer, a quilter, and a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and her sister. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 58 years, Douglas Elton Strand; her daughter, Toni Lynelle Blum; her two sons, Scott Douglas Strand and Kirk Vernon Strand; her six grandchildren, Valerio, Marguerite, Abigail, Ryan, Trevor, and Nathaniel; as well as 17 nieces and nephews. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME WEST 128 North Resler Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912 (915) 584-1234
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019