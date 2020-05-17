Janice Finley
1934 - 2020
Janice Finley FORT WORTH--Janice Finley went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Due to current social distancing and gathering provisions, attendance is strictly limited. Janice was born Oct. 12, 1934, to Ola Belle and A.C. Burns in Fort Worth. She graduated Paschal High School in 1952, and played saxophone in the marching, stage, and jazz bands. Janice married Max in 1963. Together, they raised a family built on love and strong will. Janice worked in the insurance field, was a teletypist for the Federal Aviation Administration, and was an accounting assistant for Industrial Welding Supply/TriGas. She retired in the early 1990s. Janice joined the Moose Lodge in 1978, after her mother and father helped to charter Moose Lodge #1100. She quickly became an active member in the Women of the Moose, Fort Worth Chapter 287, holding several appointed and elected offices throughout her membership. Noted degrees earned are Academy of Friendship, Star Recorder, and College of Regents. Most recently, she held the appointed office of Deputy Grand Regent of Texas in 2010. She held training sessions for North Texas chapters for the last seven years, and only stopped when her health declined in late April 2020. Janice and Max loved to travel. Most often, they attended conventions all over the U.S. for the Moose Lodge. They formed great bonds of friendship over the years, many of which are simply considered family. Janice, or "Nanny" to many, loved to laugh and whistle and sing. You knew it was her laughing, even in a crowd. She loved having family and friends over to eat and drink. During holidays and special gatherings, the front door was open and everyone was welcome. Janice was preceded in death by her father, A.C. Burns; sister, Norma Cresswell; mother, Ola Belle Burns; and son, Kurt Kraft. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Max Finley; daughter, Melody Kraft; granddaughter, Michelle King and husband, Marty; great-granddaughters, Jessica King and Halley King; great-great-grandson, Ian Meza; along with a loving extended family and slew of friends across the States.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
