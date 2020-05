Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Lynn Natoli PERRIN--Janice Lynn Natoli passed away April 29, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, in Azleland Cemetery.

