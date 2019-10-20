|
Janice Marie Chavez FORT WORTH--Janice M. Chavez, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Janice was born July 10, 1945, in Johnson City, Tenn., to Eugene and Molissie Collins. She was an active member of Grace Works Southwest Church. SURVIVORS: Children, Lenora Cheney, David Andrews, Karen Wright, Kevin Andrews, and Timothy Chavez; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019