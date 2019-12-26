|
Janice Rena Jones FORT WORTH--Janice R. Jones 54, departed this earthly life on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: Noon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Mitchell Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76105. Wake: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Those left with precious memories are daughters, Jasmine Evans, Jalencia Davis; sisters, Paula, Peggy (Jerry); brothers, David (Nedra), Ardell Jr.; grandchildren, Jayce and Isabella; with a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019