|
|
Janice Sue Renfro ARLINGTON--Janice Sue Renfro, 76, a 40-year resident of Arlington, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at a local hospital. The cause of death was heart and lung disease. "Sue" Stewart was born in Tushka, Okla., the third of the four children of Gordon and Idabell Stewart and grew up in Caddo, Okla. She left Caddo High School in 1960 to marry Richard Watkins and became the mother of a daughter and then a son by 1963, when the family made a home in Watauga. By 1971 her husband left a job at Fort Worth's Lennox plant to open a Lennox franchise in Keller, where the family lived until 1981. Sue Watkins resumed her education in her 30s, becoming a role model to her children by completing a GED and attending Texas Woman's University and what was then known as Tarrant County Junior College. As "Jan," she excelled in science, particularly in organic chemistry. She earned a degree in laboratory technology and worked for Carter Blood Center, where she authored laboratory manuals. After a divorce, Jan married Royce Renfro of Arlington in 1981. She became a stepmother to his son and daughter and embarked on a career as co-owner of Casci Ornamental Plaster, which Royce had acquired in 1972. Jan and Royce successfully operated Casci until the business was sold in 2017, creating the architectural embellishments of some of the most lavishly beautiful homes, businesses and public spaces in the country. SURVIVORS: Jan is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Royce Renfro of Arlington; daughter, Toni Vitanza and her husband, Victor Vitanza, of Clemson, S.C.; son, Richard Kirk Watkins of Caddo, Okla.; stepson, Michael Renfro of Mineral Wells and Michael's son, Preston, and daughter, Erin; stepdaughter, Laurie March and her husband, John March, of Egan, Minn., and their sons, Paul, Ted, Peter and Stephen, and daughter, Mary Francis; sister, Dean Wingfield and her husband, Harold Wingfield, of Calera, Okla.; sister, Joann Crowell and her husband, Kenneth Crowell, of Coleman, Okla.; nieces, Debbie Wingfield, Kellie Cook, and Julie Stewart; and nephews, David Crowell and Billy Stewart. A loving grandmother, Jan leaves to much mourn her loss an only grandchild, Roman Vitanza of Arlington. She regretted the loss of the opportunity to see Roman marry Aubrey Buck, who was helpful and supportive during the six months of Jan's hospitalization. Jan enjoyed her children, cooking catfish for her family, cruising, coffee, crosswords, casinos, celebrations and conversations. She is already much missed by those who were the recipients of her hospitality, generosity and love. Jan's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff members of Texas Health Arlington Memorial and Kindred Hospital for their loving and professional care. SERVICE: A memorial gathering is tentatively planned for what would have been Jan's 77th birthday on Monday, April 27. Arrangements were handled by Moore Family Funeral Homes of Arlington. MEMORIALS: Jan spent her life creating beautiful homes for her children and her clients. Appropriately, her favorite charity was Habitat for Humanity. Donations made in her honor are fitting tribute.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020