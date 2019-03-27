Janie Beth Ellis MANSFIELD--Janie Beth Ellis was born Oct. 18, 1957. She went to be home with our Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019. SERVICE: We invite all those who knew her to join us at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Worth Baptist Church, 4900 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Janie touched every soul she encountered. When she became a mother, her children came first. Due to her focus on the importance of education, after her children had grown, she returned to college and achieved her dream of becoming a teacher. While teaching, she pursued her master's degree and graduated with a 4.0 average, another lifelong dream of hers. Her grandchildren were her joy, and her family was her world. SURVIVORS: Janie is survived by her husband, Roger Ellis of Mansfield; daughter, Ronda Farmer of Lubbock, Texas; daughter, Amy Vandagriff and husband, Jacob Vandagriff, of Arlington, Texas; and son, Scott Ellis of Hurst, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren, one sister, one brother, and many other member of her extended family. All of whom she loved and cherished very much.



