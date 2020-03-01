|
Janie Bolch Fox SAGINAW--Janie Bolch Fox, 91, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Azle. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Janie Ruth Bolch was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Hickory, N.C., to Hazel "H.J." and Willie Mae Bolch. She met the love of her life, Deryl Dennis Fox, at the YMCA in Baltimore, Md. Deryl was serving in the U.S. Air Force, and Janie was attending the University of Pennsylvania's School of Social Work. The first Friday of each month the YMCA had a dance. The military guys would come to dance and meet girls. The ladies would stay at the YMCA went to dance and meet guys. Deryl and Janie met in December of 1951 and four months later, on April 6, 1952, they were married. Janie graduated from Lenoir Ryhne College in Hickory, N.C., on June 4, 1951, with a Bachelor of Education and Texas A&M Commerce with a Master's Degree in Education in 1957. Her teaching career included teaching in Arkansas, McCamey, Texas, and Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD. Her service to the community included being an active member of the Saginaw Lions Club, volunteering to feed the homeless at the Presbyterian Night Shelter, and faithfully serving as a ruling elder at John Knox Presbyterian Church in River Oaks. In her later years, she especially enjoyed delivering homemade blueberry and strawberry bread to the Saginaw Fire Station, Library, City Hall, Eagle Mountain ISD Administration building, and her many friends. Her greatest joy and love was her family. Serving delicious meals, taking grandchildren shopping and making Russian Tea, whenever someone was sick. She lived a full and wonderful life. Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Deryl, and daughter, Linda Lee Fox. SURVIVORS: Her son, Steven Fox and wife, Debbie; daughter, Kathy Fox Raine and husband, Mason; grandchildren, Bryan Fox and wife, Christina, Natalie Fox Sanders and husband, Keith, April Raine Taylor and husband, Cris; brother, Marion Bolch; sisters, Libby Bolch Hobbs and Karen Teague; a number of nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020