Janie Lee Bellomy ARLINGTON -- Janie Lee Bellomy, 85, passed away on April 30, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. also at Moore Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. She was born on February 10, 1934, to the late Hatton and Bertha McFadin. Following graduation from Arlington High School, Janie met and married Bobby Bellomy. She was his devoted wife for 49 years. She worked as the Office Manager for Dr. Li in Arlington, TX. She was an active member of Northside Baptist Church and later Arlington Community Church. She also enjoyed oil painting and crochet. She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Juanita Martin and Doris Keown; brothers, Junior McFadin, Billy Ray McFadin and Weldon McFadin. SURVIVORS: sons, Robert Bellomy (Penny), Jerry Bellomy (Melinda) and David Bellomy (Kelly); grandchildren, Courtney Stone (Bryan), Cassie Bellomy, Melissa Bellomy, Russell Bellomy (Erica), Cameran Carney (Patrick) and D.J. Bellomy; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Stone, Mason Stone and Micah Stone.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2019