Janie Loraine Scott FORT WORTH -- Janie Loraine Scott, 70, died on September 29, 2019, after a short illness. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, Fort Worth Botanic Gardens (The Shelter House), 3220 Botanic Garden Boulevard. She was loved as a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, friend, and neighbor. Janie was an artist, a caregiver, and above all, a kind soul. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel Owsley Ray, and her brother, Wayne Scott. SURVIVORS: daughter, Emily Ray; son-in-law, Eric Greenwald; granddaughters, Ella and Grace; brothers, Dan Scott and Gary Scott; nieces and nephews, Julie Jones, Jodie Ruthven, John Scott, and Clay Scott.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019