Janie Stewart Porter
1954 - 2020
August 11, 1954 - October 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Janie Stewart Porter was called home to Heaven on Oct. 26, 2020.
She was greeted at those beautiful gates by the love of her life, John Porter; and her brothers, Martin Stewart and Carl W. Stewart; as well as all of our other loved ones in Heaven with them.
For Memorial Service date and time please contact family at 682-221-6412
Anyone that knew Janie, knew she was one of the most amazing people on earth. She didn't have a mean bone in her body…unless you messed with her family. Her family was her whole world. And by them, and so many others, she will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Loved ones left behind, mother, Mable Stewart; son, Christopher Porter and wife, Brittney Porter; daughter, Bridget Porter and husband, Corey Petersen; five beautiful granddaughters, Skylar Waldrep, Sydni Beaty, September Petersen, Vivienne Petersen and Cadence Porter.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
