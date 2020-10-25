Janis Merrill

May 24, 1940 - October 22, 2020

Colleyville, Texas - Janis Merrill of Colleyville, Texas died Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a short fight against lung cancer. Born in McLean, Texas, May 24, 1940 to Olan and Freeda Little.

Janis loved working in yard, had a passion for reading, fishing and catching the biggest fish, golfing, motor home trips to New Mexico and Colorado, snow skiing and taking care of her two cairn terriers.

Janis is survived by her loving husband, H. L. Merrill Jr. They married on June 18th, 1960. Janis is also survived by her son, Monty and her daughter, Michelle Gobb and husband Pat; her brother Lynn Little; her uncle Paul Little; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A special care thanks to her niece, Debra Wilson.

Visitation: 4-6 pm Monday Oct. 26, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville.

Graveside service: 11:00 am Tuesday Oct 27, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store