|
|
Janis Ruth Williams AZLE--Janis Ruth Williams went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Springtown, 500 North Main St., Springtown, Texas, 76082. Viewing: One hour prior at the church. Interment: She will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Friday in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Janis was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Thomas G. Erichsen and Alta Lee Flory on June 27, 1949. Her young life was spent in Sansom Park, Texas. She graduated from Castleberry High School in River Oaks, Texas. After graduation, she attended TCC in Fort Worth where she obtained an Associate degree in business machines. Later she was employed by Wells Fargo Bank as a teller and rose to the position of teller supervisor, completing 25 years of service there. She met and married the love of her life, Richard David Williams, who had known her since childhood. They were married in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1967. They had one daughter. Janis was a longtime member of FBC of Springtown, Texas. She was always admired for her sweet smile and devotion to the church. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard David Williams; daughter, Kimberly Stenner (Tim Stenner); granddaughter, Kassie Venedam, both of Ogden, Utah.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020