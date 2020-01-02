Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Springtown
500 North Main St.
Springtown, TX
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Springtown
500 North Main St.
Springtown, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Janis Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis Ruth Williams


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janis Ruth Williams Obituary
Janis Ruth Williams AZLE--Janis Ruth Williams went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Springtown, 500 North Main St., Springtown, Texas, 76082. Viewing: One hour prior at the church. Interment: She will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Friday in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Janis was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Thomas G. Erichsen and Alta Lee Flory on June 27, 1949. Her young life was spent in Sansom Park, Texas. She graduated from Castleberry High School in River Oaks, Texas. After graduation, she attended TCC in Fort Worth where she obtained an Associate degree in business machines. Later she was employed by Wells Fargo Bank as a teller and rose to the position of teller supervisor, completing 25 years of service there. She met and married the love of her life, Richard David Williams, who had known her since childhood. They were married in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1967. They had one daughter. Janis was a longtime member of FBC of Springtown, Texas. She was always admired for her sweet smile and devotion to the church. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard David Williams; daughter, Kimberly Stenner (Tim Stenner); granddaughter, Kassie Venedam, both of Ogden, Utah.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -