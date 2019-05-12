Home

Janis Stewart FORT WORTH--Janis Stewart, 90, said hello to her Lord and Savior, family and friends in Heaven Wednesday, May 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hallmark Baptist Church, 4201 W. Risinger Road, 76123. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to Hallmark Baptist Church's Mission Fund or Youth Department. Janis was born in Waco, Texas, to Clem and Lillian Hill. There she met Cleon Stewart, and they were married Feb. 6, 1946, and soon moved to Fort Worth in 1953 where together they raised two sons. Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; grandmother, "Sweet Momma"; brother, Jimmy Hill; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Stewart. SURVIVORS: Sons, Danny Stewart of Everman, Tommy Stewart and wife, Angie, of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Ashlee Rachal and husband, TK, of Andrews; great-grandchildren, Gage, Ely, Chelsi and Kayden Rachal of Andrews; sister-in-law, Maria Hill of Benbrook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019
