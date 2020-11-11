Janita "Jan" McGowan Johnson

May 9, 1957 - November 7, 2020

Burleson, Texas - Services for "Jan" Janita McGowan Johnson will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020 In the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. Pastor Rick Douglas will officiate. Burial will follow in Watt's Chapel Cemetery in Grandview. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Jan passed away November 7th, 2020. She was born Janita Kay McGowan on May 9, 1957 to Shirley E. and Walterene Martin McGowan in Cleburne, Texas.

She married Michael K. Johnson on May 18, 1984.

Jan worked for car transport as their accountant for twenty years, up until the time of her illness.

Jan loved Bluegrass and Country music, loved getting together with her family and friend Louis Lilly on Sunday afternoons for a meal and four or five hours of playing guitar and singing. She and her friend Barbara Jenkins (friends from 5th grade) loved going to festivals and concerts together after Jan lost Michael. They became good friends with the Kody Norris Band and were in touch daily with Kody and his wife Mary Rachel.

Jan is survived by her sister Gay Sue (Suzie) Vaughn and husband Paul; her children, Ashley Swinney of Pecos, Aerial Johnson of Fort Worth and son Aaron Johnson of Austin; the loves of her life, grandchildren, Adrian, Avery, Journie of Pecos, Adyn, Azlyn, and Aryah of Burleson; and great-grandson, Le'Veon of Pecos. She is also survived by her nephew, Farris Vaughn and wife Greer of Crowley, Robyn Vaughn of Cleburne, and best friends, Barbara, Vonda and Dani.

Pallbearers will be Eli Carlisle, Allen Eden, Dan Olson, Robyn Vaughn, Farris Vaughn, and Aaron Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Adyn Schwarzer, Barbara Jenkins, Vonda Cummings, Avery Hurtado and Ashley Swinney.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Daddy; brother, Jackie McGowan, and her beloved husband, Michael Kent Johnson, on March 7, 2018.

Because of Covid, the family asks that everyone wear masks for the protection of our children and older loved ones.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store