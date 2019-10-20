|
|
Janna Kay Calhoun BLUEWATER BAY, FLA.--Janna Kay Calhoun, "one of the kindest people you will ever meet," went to her eternal reward on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Janna was born Jan. 23, 1946, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to Zadoc Abel and Emily Frances Calhoun. She attended Trinity College in San Antonio, the University of Texas and Texas Tech obtaining two Master's Degrees. Janna was a speech pathologist at Galveston Medical Center before moving to Atlanta as a director of the Atlanta Regional Commission and later as executive director of High Hope Center for Autistic Children, before entering the field of market research. She worked for several market research firms and established her own firm in Atlanta before moving to Sparta, N.J., where she was vice president of TNS Research International. After vacationing in the Destin area for many years, she moved to Bluewater Bay in 2005. Janna loved gardening and setting out a gourmet meal for her guests. She was a lover of the arts and a member of the Northwest Florida Symphony Guild. An active member of the First United Methodist Church (Crosspoint) of Niceville, she regularly helped prepare meals for Crosspoint's Supper on Saturdays. In addition, she continued to tithe to her home First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Wells. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Keith Linde, her husband of 30 years; her brother, Ross (Cheryl) Calhoun of Las Colinas; niece, Kimberly (Jerrod) Richardson of Flower Mound, Texas; nephews, Blake (Christine) Calhoun of Dallas, Rome (Valerie) Barnes of Fort Worth, and Hudson (Anna Maria) Barnes of Cancun, Mexico. Janna's niece and the three nephews have 10 children between them. These children (all ranging in age from 8 to 20) all loved their "Aunt Janna" and looked forward to seeing her and Keith at Christmas each year. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mineral Wells, Texas. Interment follows in Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells, Texas. Visitation: A time of visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Heritage Gardens Funeral Home, 2201 Partin Drive N., Niceville, Fla. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Janna asked that contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. You may go online to offer condolences to the family and sign the guestbook at www.heritagegardensfuneralhome.com. Heritage Gardens Funeral Home of Niceville is entrusted with the arrangements. Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Mineral Wells, Texas. HERITAGE GARDENS FUNERAL HOME Niceville, Fla., 850-729-1955 View ang sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019