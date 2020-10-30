1/1
Janyce Morgan
1936 - 2020
Janyce Morgan
July 22, 1936 - October 8, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Janyce Mavanee Lobban Morgan, age 84, went to heaven on October 8, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1936 in Abilene, Texas, to Vernon and Ruby Lobban. She attended school in Justiceburg and Post and earned degrees from Texas Tech and Tarleton State. She worked as a special education teacher and served in administrative positions including elementary principal, district curriculum coordinator, and special education director. In retirement she enjoyed antique collecting, especially Candlewick crystal and Depression glass, which was a life-long passion.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bryan Morgan, as well as their four children: Marci Hopkins and husband Richard of Charleston, South Carolina; Bryan Morgan II of Dallas; D'arci Franks and husband Lance of Burleson; Varina Denman and husband Don of Burleson; as well as nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Janyce was a faithful Christian and a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
A family memorial service was held at the Burleson church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cherokee Home for Children.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
