Jara Lee Johnson FORT WORTH--Mother Jara Lee Johnson, 60, transitioned from time into eternity on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Greater Saint Mark Church, 1732 Liberty St. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. You may visit Mother Johnson from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are her beloved children, Angela Rhodes (Ray), Anjanette Johnson, Artavia Johnson and Dennis Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 12, 2019