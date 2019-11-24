|
|
Jarad Ray Moore BEDFORD--Jarad Ray Moore, 30, of Bedford passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at First Baptist Church Hurst. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Bluebonnet Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jarad's honor to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., 33rd floor, New York, NY 10017, bbrfoundation.org, 646-681-4888. Jarad was a young man who loved his family, including his two dogs, and excelled in sports. He graduated from L.D. Bell High School and NW OSU. He and the love of his life, Blake, had two sons, Harlan and Raiden. Jarad has joined Duke, Nano and Gramps to watch over us. Among those who will miss him are soulmate, Blake; sons, Harlan and Raiden; mother, Janell Moore and Curtis Ferguson; father, Kelly Casler and Diana; brothers, Riley and Drew Ferguson; grandmothers, Janette "Mimi" Moore and Fay "Gram" Ferguson; grandfather, Steve Casler, Marti and family; Robbie, Joshua, Amanda; Les, Tina, Matt, Lindsey, Jordan; Doug, Teresa, Travis, Kendall, Christine, Ryan; Brad; many other family members, friends and teammates.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019