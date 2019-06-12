Jarvis Anderson Philpot GEORGETOWN--We are heartbroken to have lost our daddy and "PawPaw," Jarvis Philpot on Friday, June 7, 2019, but we know Heaven is rejoicing! SERVICE: Visitation for Reverend Philpot will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Crestview Baptist Church with funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in I00F Cemetery. Jarvis will lie in state from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 393 North IH 35, Georgetown, Texas. Jarvis Anderson Philpot was born in Manchester, Ky. on March 19, 1922, the tenth of 15 children, to Sophia Reid Philpot and John Austin Philpot. He married his wife, Verne Milligan Philpot, on Aug. 15, 1945, in Houston, Texas. Verne was the first librarian at Georgetown Public Library and retired after 20 years of service. They were married for 65 years. He came honestly to his calling in the ministry. His father rode a circuit on a horse in the mountains of Kentucky, and five out of the seven brothers were ministers. Having served the Lord for 77 years as a minister, he pastored churches in Hearne, Eddy, Odessa, Fort Worth, Georgetown and Leander. He retired from Crestview Baptist Church after 22 years in 1989. Shortly thereafter, he was asked to start a church in the community of Round Mountain outside Leander. He retired from Round Mountain Baptist church in December 2018 after 26 years. Beginning in the 1970s Jarvis also wrote sports for the Sun newspaper, including a column called "Sun Sports" for 15 years. During this time, he also took team pictures for many neighboring schools. As an avid golfer he had three witnessed "hole in ones." He was proud of his grandchildren and made sure each of them had their first set of golf clubs. As a World War II veteran, he entered the military as an aviation engineer in the Army Air Corps. He was discharged in 1946, and he and Verne moved to Dallas where they founded Dallas Paint and Paper store. After he was called to the ministry, they moved to Waco where he attended Baylor University, graduating in 1951. He also attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Jarvis was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, and 13 brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Thomason and husband, Butch, and Brenda Fry and husband, Bob. He has three grandchildren: Andy Thomason and fiancee, Rebecca Cortez, Leslie Fry LaLonde and husband, David, and Taylor Fry Sohr and husband, Clint. He also has six great-grandchildren: Leighton, Ellison and Hudson LaLonde, and Kinsley, Bryleigh and Emerly Sohr. He is also survived by a sister, Sophia Jones of Springdale, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all who have served alongside Reverend Philpot over the years in his ministry. We would also like to thank the wonderful caring teams at Baylor Scott & White dialysis and Baylor Scott & White Hospital and Clinic, both having exceptional teams of doctors and nurses, and especially Dr. Caldera and his team. THE GABRIELS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY Georgetown, 512-869-8888 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

