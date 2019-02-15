|
|
Jason Dwayne Rollins HURST -- Jason Dwayne Rollins, 40, Hurst, Texas. Jason is survived by his wife Jodie Leigh Rollins, daughters, Rianne Taelor Terry (Gabe), McKenna Brooke Rollins, Samantha Lee Rollins, and Kallie Madison Rollins, parents, Brenda Marie Lucas, MaryJane Baker (Doug), preceded in death Joe Clem Rollins, sisters Danielle Ja'Den Peters, Sheila Watson Ford (Dean), and many extended family and friends. Jason was a devoted, dedicated, loving husband, father, brother, friend, minister, and most of all Follower of Christ. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. Romans 14:8 If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019